 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Capstone Green Energy To Provide Hydrogen Blend Microturbines In Europe

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
Share:
Capstone Green Energy To Provide Hydrogen Blend Microturbines In Europe
  • Capstone Green Energy Corp’s (NASDAQ: CGRN) distributor in Austria and Germany, Wels Strom GmbH, secured a contract, for providing two C65 microturbines to Austrian company Innovametall Stahl- und Metallbau for use in an ultra-low emissions Combined Heat & Power (CHP) system.
  • The microturbine system will be commissioned in October 2021.
  • The system to be provided under this contract will offer efficient, on-site power to a powder coating production facility in Freistadt.
  • It will be designed in a hybrid configuration in which solar panels installed on the roof of the Innovametall industrial hall will provide renewable electricity.
  • In addition, Innovametall has purchased a 10-year Factory Protection Plan.
  • Price action: CGRN shares are trading higher by 1.77% at $4.59 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGRN)

Capstone Green Energy Secures 5-Year Service Contract On Butane-Fueled C1000S In Australia
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Capstone Green Energy: Return On Capital Employed Insights
Capstone Green Energy Secures 2 MW Long-Term Rental Contract
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Capstone Green Energy
Capstone Green Energy: Return On Capital Employed Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com