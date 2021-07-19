Capstone Green Energy To Provide Hydrogen Blend Microturbines In Europe
- Capstone Green Energy Corp’s (NASDAQ: CGRN) distributor in Austria and Germany, Wels Strom GmbH, secured a contract, for providing two C65 microturbines to Austrian company Innovametall Stahl- und Metallbau for use in an ultra-low emissions Combined Heat & Power (CHP) system.
- The microturbine system will be commissioned in October 2021.
- The system to be provided under this contract will offer efficient, on-site power to a powder coating production facility in Freistadt.
- It will be designed in a hybrid configuration in which solar panels installed on the roof of the Innovametall industrial hall will provide renewable electricity.
- In addition, Innovametall has purchased a 10-year Factory Protection Plan.
- Price action: CGRN shares are trading higher by 1.77% at $4.59 on the last check Monday.
