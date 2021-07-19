 Skip to main content

CNN To Introduce Streaming Service In 2022: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
  • AT&T Inc's (NYSE: T) WarnerMedia owned cable news channel CNN aims to launch its streaming service in 2022, Bloomberg reports.
  • The service touted as CNN+ will begin from Q1 of 2022 and run 8 - 12 hours of live, daily programming and longer-form documentary-style shows.
  • Subscribers will be able to connect directly with anchors and experts in real-time conversations.
  • The company is on a hiring and program development spree.
  • CNN+ will provide a new, addictive experience that complements the core CNN networks and online platforms.
  • Price action: T shares traded lower by 2.81% at $27.55 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bloomberg Briefs cnnNews Tech Media

