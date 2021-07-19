 Skip to main content

TAPCO To Be Distributor Of Blink Charging's Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
TAPCO To Be Distributor Of Blink Charging's Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
  • Traffic and Parking Control Co Inc (TAPCO) will be a distributor for Blink Charging Co's (NASDAQ: BLNK) electric vehicle charging stations.
  • Blink has over 30,000 charging ports across 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations.
  • TAPCO now sells many configurations of Blink Charging's AC Electrical Vehicle Charging Stations. Blink Charging's cable management systems and DC fast charging stations are also available through TAPCO.
  • "We are excited to partner with TAPCO to bring Blink EV charging solutions to them and their customers," said Mike Battaglia, Senior VP of Sales and Business Development for Blink Charging.
  • Price action: BLNK shares are trading higher by 0.39% at $30.55 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs Electric Vehicle EVsNews Small Cap

