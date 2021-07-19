Vimeo Teams With TikTok On Small Business Advertising Push

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is teaming with TikTok in a partnership designed to encourage small and medium businesses (SMBs) to use the short-form video platform for advertising and marketing.

What Happened: The new partnership will enable SMBs to use the Vimeo Create AI-driven video production tool for producing and publishing advertisements directly into the TikTok Ad Manager within minutes.

The companies collaborated on custom video templates that are exclusively available in Vimeo Create and have been optimized for the TikTok platform.

Vimeo has also joined TikTok Marketing Partners under the new Creative Tools subcategory, with the goal of helping brands produce creative assets for presentations on TikTok.

What Happens Next: The companies said a test run of small businesses using Vimeo Create for advertising on TikTok resulted in more than 85% of participants reporting successful campaign results.

"We're thrilled to be the first video creation platform to integrate with TikTok for Business and to expand the reach of Vimeo Create, so more businesses can engage even more customers online," said Richard Bloom, senior vice president of business development at Vimeo.

"As small businesses recover and rebuild after a challenging year, TikTok is working on ways to make it easier to reach their community and grow their business," said Melissa Yang, head of ecosystem partnerships, TikTok.

Photo: Nitish Gupta from Pixabay.