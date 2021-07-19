 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ameramex Bags Orders Totaling $244K; Enters Dealership With Kovaco Electric

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 1:52pm   Comments
Share:
Ameramex Bags Orders Totaling $244K; Enters Dealership With Kovaco Electric
  • AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC: AMMX) received an equipment order totaling $244,000.
  • Year-to-date, AmeraMex reported sales of approximately $16.1 million.
  • The order consists of a Taylor 950 loaded container handler, a 5,000-pound capacity Taylor forklift, a yard truck, and three Taylor 160 forklifts.
  • Additionally, AmeraMex entered into a Dealer Agreement with Kovaco Electric, a division of Kovaco Company headquartered in Slovakia.
  • Price action: AMMX shares are trading lower by 7.39% at $0.50 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMMX)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com