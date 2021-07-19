Ameramex Bags Orders Totaling $244K; Enters Dealership With Kovaco Electric
- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC: AMMX) received an equipment order totaling $244,000.
- Year-to-date, AmeraMex reported sales of approximately $16.1 million.
- The order consists of a Taylor 950 loaded container handler, a 5,000-pound capacity Taylor forklift, a yard truck, and three Taylor 160 forklifts.
- Additionally, AmeraMex entered into a Dealer Agreement with Kovaco Electric, a division of Kovaco Company headquartered in Slovakia.
- Price action: AMMX shares are trading lower by 7.39% at $0.50 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts