How to Ride a Boaz Bike and Why You Really Should

Photos by Michael O’Connor

This is a story all about how my scooter riding life got flipped and turned upside down — riding around on a Boaz Bike might make you feel like the Fresh Prince of your city.

After living in a big downtown for some time and trying every scooter brand at the time, I became a decided fan of a certain other scooter company whose name starts with a B... and never thought I’d change my mind. However, after taking a Boaz Bike out for a joyride, I was wrong.

For now, Boaz Bikes are in Benzinga’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan, along with operating an on-demand model in Dallas, Texas, but it is currently in the process of expanding across the nation with plans to operate in over 10 cities by the end of 2021. So if you don’t live somewhere with Boaz Bikes yet, stay tuned and they’ll probably be heading your way soon.

Getting Started

To get the ball rolling, I nabbed the Boaz Bike app on the iOS app store (also available for Android). The download was blisteringly fast, which may have been due to the wifi but it felt like the app was well optimized in terms of its size.

After a short signup process, I added a credit card to the account and put some money into the app’s wallet for easy bike renting. After setting up, I was greeted by a map with a plethora of bikes all over the city.

Plenty of options to choose from:

Tracking down a bike was even easier than I expected as I discovered a group of them right outside on the sidewalk.

A number of bikes available directly outside the Benzinga office:

I used the promo code “joyride” to get the first 20 minutes of the ride for free and then sat down and hit the streets.

The first immediately noticeable factor that I found was the dedication to safety and comfort. The bike felt extremely stable, and while it did have a good top speed, acceleration wasn’t too jerky or sluggish, which made it feel very controllable.

The design of the bike is perhaps slightly less sleek than others in terms of a visual profile, but with a sizable cargo basket in the back, no other options arguably come close in terms of usability and utility.

Because it is a sit-down bike, it does feel to sacrifice a certain amount of raw thrill factor that some stand-up scooters have. However, this is probably a good thing for many people and especially for anyone who is not accustomed to public scooters or bikes.

One of the most impressive features while riding was the suspension system for the seat. Rigged up with highly effective struts directly below the already cushy seat, the Boaz felt like the Cadillac of scooters.

Very few bumps could be felt at all, even when riding over brick and cobblestone pathways, and the few that were big enough to be noticable were largely felt in the bike’s handlebars and footrest area. This made for a gloriously good ride that elevated the experience from urban transportation to fun cruising.

Big coil springs make for a comfy ride:

Quality was also very good, and the bike felt like it would last a long time without any issues. Attention to detail was impressively apparent throughout the bike.

Ultimately, the Boaz Bike experience is an eminently enjoyable one, and the company shows considerable promise. Additionally, Boaz has raised over $1.1M in their most recent crowdfunding round and interested individuals can still get in and invest at https://wefunder.com/boaz.bike until July 31 at 11 PM EST.