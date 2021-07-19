Abercrombie & Fitch Appoints Samir Desai As Chief Digital And Technology Officer
- Specialty apparel and accessories retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) has appointed Samir Desai as its Chief Digital and Technology Officer.
- Desai will lead the company's digital transformation strategy, including developing strategic initiatives through data and analytics, optimizing customer and user experience.
- Desai will be a member of the company’s Executive Steering Committee and report directly to Chief Executive Officer Fran Horowitz.
- Before joining Abercrombie, Desai served as the Chief Technology Officer at luxury fitness company Equinox.
- Price action: ANF shares are trading lower by 1.75% at $39.35 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Management