Abercrombie & Fitch Appoints Samir Desai As Chief Digital And Technology Officer

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 10:53am   Comments
  • Specialty apparel and accessories retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) has appointed Samir Desai as its Chief Digital and Technology Officer.
  • Desai will lead the company's digital transformation strategy, including developing strategic initiatives through data and analytics, optimizing customer and user experience.
  • Desai will be a member of the company’s Executive Steering Committee and report directly to Chief Executive Officer Fran Horowitz.
  • Before joining Abercrombie, Desai served as the Chief Technology Officer at luxury fitness company Equinox.
  • Price action: ANF shares are trading lower by 1.75% at $39.35 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

