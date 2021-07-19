Canon Raises FY21 Financial Outlook Following Continued Demand Printers, Cameras, Other Equipment
- Canon Inc (NYSE: CAJ) increased its FY21 financial estimates due to continued higher demand for inkjet printers in Q2, including, cameras particularly for full-frame mirrorless cameras and interchangeable lenses, medical and semiconductor lithography equipment.
- It expects the favorable market environment to continue in the second half of the year despite the crisis-induced inflation. It expects higher print demand as more people resume office following vaccination.
- It sees a net sales of ¥3.6 million, up from ¥3.5 million.
- The company increased the operating margin guidance by 220 basis points to 7.9%.
- It raised the EPS guidance from ¥133.89 to ¥192.23.
- Price action: CAJ shares traded higher by 1.76% at $23.08 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
