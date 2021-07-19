DISH, AT&T Collaborate For Network Services
- DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) inked a long-term strategic Network Services Agreement (NSA) with AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), making AT&T the primary network services partner for DISH mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) customers.
- DISH will provide current and future customers of its retail wireless brands, including Boost Mobile, Ting Mobile, and Republic Wireless, access to coverage and connectivity on AT&T's wireless network, in addition to the new DISH 5G network.
- The agreement accelerates DISH's expansion of retail wireless distribution to rural markets where DISH provides satellite TV services. AT&T is also providing transport and roaming services to support DISH's 5G network.
- The partnership will help companies better compete in the retail wireless market and quickly respond to changes in customers' evolving connectivity needs, DISH COO John Swieringa said.
- The agreement provides enhanced coverage and service for DISH's Boost, Ting, and Republic customers, giving them access to the best connectivity on the market today via voice, messaging, data, and nationwide roaming on AT&T's vast network and DISH's 5G network.
- Price action: DISH shares traded lower by 0.05% at $39.43, and T shares traded lower by 0.67% at $28.15 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
