KBR Bags Two Recompetes Totaling $120M
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has secured two recompetes valued at more than $120 million to provide engineering services for U.S. Navy training systems and aircraft survivability equipment.
- KBR will also research and develop recommendations for live, virtual, and constructive training that is interoperable with other platforms, enhancing training effectiveness for aircrew and maintainers, increasing overall readiness for the Navy.
- The U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron awarded both the task orders through the DoD Information Analysis Center's Multiple Award Contract.
- Most recently, KBR had won a $64.9 million task order to develop and upgrade training system hardware and software, and electronic classroom content, and interactive courseware for the E-2/C-2 Airborne Command and Control Systems Program Office (PMA-231).
- Additionally, KBR won a $55.3 million task order to perform research and analysis, including forecasting and predictive modeling, for the Advanced Tactical Aircraft Protection Systems Program Office (PMA-272).
- KBR will carry out work for these task orders in Florida and other locations over the next five years.
- Price Action: KBR shares closed lower by 0.80% at $38.65 on Friday.
