JMP Securities Initiates Coverage On Sprinklr, Confluent With Outperform Rating, Sees Double-Digit Upsides
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 5:45am   Comments
  • JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens initiated coverage of Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) with an Outperform rating and a $27 price target, implying a 41.5% upside potential.
  • Walravens views the company as an attractive opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. The company is pursuing a significant market opportunity estimated at $51 billion and is poised to benefit from the world's continued digital shift.
  • Walravens initiated coverage of Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) with an Outperform rating and $49 price target, implying a 21.3% upside.
  • Confluent has pioneered a new category, data in motion, in the large and growing data infrastructure market, Walravens stated. He sees the company's technology as differentiated.

Latest Ratings for CXM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jul 2021BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jul 2021JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CRNTNeedhamMaintains4.8
TMUSKeybancMaintains160.0
SBACKeybancMaintains365.0
ALIZYCommerzbankUpgrades
MURGYCommerzbankDowngrades
