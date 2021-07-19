JMP Securities Initiates Coverage On Sprinklr, Confluent With Outperform Rating, Sees Double-Digit Upsides
- JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens initiated coverage of Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) with an Outperform rating and a $27 price target, implying a 41.5% upside potential.
- Walravens views the company as an attractive opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. The company is pursuing a significant market opportunity estimated at $51 billion and is poised to benefit from the world's continued digital shift.
- Walravens initiated coverage of Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) with an Outperform rating and $49 price target, implying a 21.3% upside.
- Confluent has pioneered a new category, data in motion, in the large and growing data infrastructure market, Walravens stated. He sees the company's technology as differentiated.
Latest Ratings for CXM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Oppenheimer
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Jul 2021
|Barclays
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Jul 2021
|JP Morgan
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
