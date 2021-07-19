 Skip to main content

Next iPhone Could Feature Apple Watch-Like 'Always On' Mode: Gurman

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 1:26am   Comments
Next iPhone Could Feature Apple Watch-Like 'Always On' Mode: Gurman

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) next iPhones could feature an Apple Watch-like “Always On” mode, according to Mark Gurman, a leading Apple watcher.

What Happened: Apple is planning to make “a big splash” with the launch of the new iPhones about two months from now, Gurman said in the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg.

The so-called iPhone 13 models can also be expected to feature faster A15 chips, smaller notches, newer displays and a 120Hz refresh rate, Gurman added.

Why It Matters: It was reported in March that the higher-end iPhone 13 models will feature low-temperature polycrystalline oxide or LPTO displays, which are already used in the Apple Watch.

The LPTO displays will enable lower power consumption on the iPhone 13 devices and also support variable screen refresh rates of up to 120Hz, similar to the ProMotion display on the iPad Pro.

The “Always On” mode could benefit from the iPhone’s new LTPO displays and enable users to get some information such as the date, time, weather and even notifications, at all times on the display.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.4% lower in Friday’s trading at $146.39.

Posted-In: Apple Watch Consumer Tech iPhone Mark GurmanNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

