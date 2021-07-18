 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Refutes President Biden Claim, Says It Should Not Be Blamed For US Failing To Meet Vaccine Targets
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 18, 2021 2:52pm   Comments
Share:
Facebook Refutes President Biden Claim, Says It Should Not Be Blamed For US Failing To Meet Vaccine Targets

On Friday, President Joe Biden said that social media networks are “killing people” by spreading misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. 

What Happened: Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) on Saturday defended itself against the remarks made by President Joe Biden that social media platforms are “killing people” by allowing Covid vaccine misinformation to proliferate on their services, Reuters reports. 

In a blog post, Facebook Vice President Guy Rosen has said that “President Biden’s goal was for 70% of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4. Facebook is not the reason this goal was missed.”

“The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the U.S. have been or want to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Rosen said.

Facebook’s response comes after the president was asked what his message was to companies like Facebook with respect to Covid misinformation. Biden responded: “They’re killing people.” 

“I mean they really, look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated, and that’s — they’re killing people,” the president said. 

Facebook has introduced rules against making specific false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines for the virus. Instead, the company says it provides people with reliable information on these topics.

Why It Matters: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, deaths from Covid-19 are increasing again in the U.S. as the delta variant affects largely unvaccinated pockets of the country.

Ever since the pandemic has hit the US, misinformation about Covid 19 has spread on various social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube. 

Many researchers and lawmakers across the country have long accused Facebook of failing to police harmful content on its platforms.

The Covid 19 cases in the U.S. are up 70% over the previous week, and deaths are up 26%, with outbreaks occurring in parts of the country with low vaccination rates.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

My Cannabis Brand Was Shut Down By Instagram, Here's How We Rebounded
Netflix Is Only The Latest FAANG Stock To Target Video Game Development: Morgan Stanley
New Book About Facebook Reveals How Company Navigated Difficult Decisions
8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Analyzing Facebook's Unusual Options Activity
9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 Facebook Joe BidenNews Politics Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com