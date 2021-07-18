A Look At Upcoming IPOs For The Week

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week.

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-07-23. The company's price band is set between $24.0 and $26.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Outbrain Inc. will be offering 8,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $25.0.

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-07-23. The company has a price range set between $20.0 and $23.0 with a 180-day lockup period. Core & Main, Inc. will be offering 34,884,000 shares at a per-share value of $26.5.

ABSCI CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ABSI) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-07-22. The company's price band is set between $15.0 and $17.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. ABSCI CORPORATION will be offering 12,500,000 shares at a per-share value of $16.0.

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-07-22. The company has a price range set between $20.0 and $23.0 with a 180-day lockup period. Couchbase, Inc. will be offering 7,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $21.5.

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-07-22. The company has a price range set between $15.5 and $17.5 with a 180-day lockup period. Zenvia Inc will be offering 12,909,000 shares at a per-share value of $16.5.

ELICIO THERAPEUTICS, INC (NASDAQ:ELTX) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-07-22. The company has a price range set between $12.0 and $14.0 with a 180-day lockup period. ELICIO THERAPEUTICS, INC will be offering 3,077,000 shares at a per-share value of $13.0.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-07-22. The company has a price range set between $22.0 and $25.0 with a 180-day lockup period. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. will be offering 56,918,000 shares at a per-share value of $23.5.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-07-22. The company's price band is set between $13.0 and $15.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Zevia PBC will be offering 14,300,000 shares at a per-share value of $14.0.

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-07-21. The company's price band is set between $26.0 and $29.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. CS Disco, Inc. will be offering 7,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $27.5.

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-07-21. The company's price band is set between $11.0 and $13.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Gambling.com Group Limited will be offering 7,500,000 shares at a per-share value of $12.0.

Kaltura, Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-07-21. The company has a price range set between $9.0 and $11.0 with a 180-day lockup period. Kaltura, Inc will be offering 15,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $10.0.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-07-21. The company's price band is set between $15.0 and $17.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. VTEX will be offering 19,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $16.0.

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-07-21. The company's price band is set between $18.0 and $21.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Paycor HCM, Inc. will be offering 18,500,000 shares at a per-share value of $19.5.

Understanding IPOs

An initial public offering, or IPO, is the transitional process of a private company deciding to go public and offer shares to investors on an exchange. Typically, IPOs offer companies the ability to build capital. Before a company becomes publicly listed, it must meet SEC requirements and work with investment banks through audits to determine pricing, offering date, and other important data points before the offering.

Companies and investment banks will work to establish a price range that the stock is expected to sell between. This is known as an offering range. Once a company goes public, its stock comes with an opening price. The insider lock-up period is usually a set number of days after an IPO where company insiders, or employees with a 10% or higher stake in their company, cannot sell shares.