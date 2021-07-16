 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon-Backed Rivian Defers Production Over Supply Chain Concerns: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 1:45pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon-Backed Rivian Defers Production Over Supply Chain Concerns: Bloomberg
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) backed electric pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc postponed production of its debut vehicle due to component supply crisis, Bloomberg reports.
  • The production was supposed to begin in September. It also deferred the timeline for its second planned model, an electric sports-utility vehicle, from August until an unspecified time in the fall.
  • The pandemic affected everything from facility construction to equipment installation to vehicle component supply (mainly semiconductors), CEO R.J. Scaringe said.
  • Scaringe also acknowledged the complexities of launching three vehicle lines in one go.
  • It also has a deal with Amazon to build 100,000 electric delivery vans.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.26% at $3,585.37 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Company

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

AT&T Churn Rate For Net Premium Video Subscribers Falls In Q2
After Breakout, Amazon Stock Looks To Retest Important Level
Understanding Amazon.com's Unusual Options Activity
New JEDI Contract Bidding Coming Up
This Startup Is Giving Away Free Tesla Cars In Exchange For Referring Successful Amazon Businesses
Jeff Bezos Will Fly To Space Alongside An 18-Year Old Physics Student
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg Briefs Electric Vehicle EVsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com