Amazon-Backed Rivian Defers Production Over Supply Chain Concerns: Bloomberg
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) backed electric pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc postponed production of its debut vehicle due to component supply crisis, Bloomberg reports.
- The production was supposed to begin in September. It also deferred the timeline for its second planned model, an electric sports-utility vehicle, from August until an unspecified time in the fall.
- The pandemic affected everything from facility construction to equipment installation to vehicle component supply (mainly semiconductors), CEO R.J. Scaringe said.
- Scaringe also acknowledged the complexities of launching three vehicle lines in one go.
- It also has a deal with Amazon to build 100,000 electric delivery vans.
- Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.26% at $3,585.37 on the last check Friday.
- Photo by Company
