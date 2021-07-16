 Skip to main content

33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Gainers

  • TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) jumped 49% to $1.21 after the company entered a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Guangdong Jinbochuang Special Purpose Vehicle Co. and Hunan Jinmeike New Material Co.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) surged 23.5% to $3.4703 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY22 sales guidance.
  • GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GXGX) surged 19.8% to $9.61.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) shares climbed 19.4% to $31.25.
  • Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) surged 16.6% to $15.00. Bon Natural Life recently received the certificate of a land use right for the future site of its third production facility in the city of Yumen.
  • Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) climbed 14.9% to $25.88 after the company priced an upsized offering of 2.5 million shares at $21 per share.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares gained 13% to $3.05 after jumping 10% on Thursday.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) surged 11.5% to $3.68. Exela Technologies disclosed that NYSE Arca has launched options trading in XELA.
  • Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) gained 11.2% to $11.37 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares rose 10.2% to $286.20. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Moderna will join S&P 500, replace Alexion.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares rose 9.9% to $1.6793. ION Geophysical said it expects Q2 revenues to be around $20 million.
  • Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) jumped 9.7% to $2.25 as the company issued a business development update for Q2 2021.
  • Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) gained 9.2% to $5.30.
  • PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) jumped 8.5% to $6.90 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $11 price target.
  • Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) gained 7.7% to $29.81. Seer is expected to report Q2 results on August 12.
  • Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) shares gained 5.4% to $3.2990 after climbing 11% on Thursday.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares rose 5% to $37.78. AMC Entertainment is seeing high interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum after the movie theatre chain’s stock surged on Thursday.

Losers

  • FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) shares dipped 44.5% to $13.78 after an FDA Advisory Committee panel voted against approval of the company's New Drug Application roxadustat to treat anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adult patients. B of A Securities downgraded FibroGen from Buy to Neutral.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) fell 24.2% to $2.9050 after gaining over 28% on Thursday.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) dropped 23.3% to $2.0099. Liquid Media Group shares jumped over 65% on Thursday on above-average volume.
  • American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) dipped 19.6% to $28.98 after the company reported downbeat sales for the fourth quarter.
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) fell 19.6% to $0.86 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) dropped 15.9% to $4.7258.
  • American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE: ARL) dipped 14.1% to $11.70 after surging 16% on Thursday.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 13% to $3.5292 after gaining 15% on Thursday.
  • Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares fell 11.2% to $2.2173 after declining over 13% on Thursday.
  • Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) dropped 10.3% to $10.86.
  • Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) dipped 10.3% to $5.50.
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) fell 9.7% to $6.55.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell 9.3% to $12.02 after reporting results for the second quarter.
  • Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) fell 8.4% to $3.71. Datasea on Wednesday announced its wholly-owned subsidiary signed six purchase and distribution agreements to provide 5G Message-marketing Cloud Platform Version 3.0 and further enhanced product availability in China.
  • Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) fell 8.2% to $2.9391. Verb Technology and SHOP.COM on Wednesday announced a partnership to launch SHOP LIVE, a customized, interactive and live-streaming channel.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) fell 7.5% to $17.50 after gaining over 6% on Thursday.

