 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Heartflow Charts NYSE Debut IPO Via $2.4B SPAC Deal

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 12:30pm   Comments
Share:
Heartflow Charts NYSE Debut IPO Via $2.4B SPAC Deal
  • Heartflow Holding Inc (NYSE: HFLO) aims to bring its noninvasive, artificial intelligence (AI)-based test for coronary heart disease to more doctors and patients via a SPAC merger with Longview Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: LGV). 
  • Once the deal, valued at an enterprise value of about $2.4 billion, is complete, the resulting public company will operate under HeartFlow's banner with the NYSE ticker HFLO.
  • The company offers a test that uses artificial intelligence to build an individualized map of each patient's cardiovascular anatomy and function to diagnose coronary artery disease.
  • The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, pending customary conditions and SEC approval.
  • Longview II is backed by Glenview Capital Management, which previously merged its elder Longview Acquisition Corp with the portable ultrasound maker Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) in a $1.5 billion SPAC deal completed earlier this year.
  • The solution allows cardiologists to determine the severity of a coronary blockage without requiring an invasive cardiac catheterization.
  • Price Action: LGV shares are trading higher by 0.41% $9.90 in the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LGV)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Financing Offerings Small Cap IPOs General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com