Heartflow Charts NYSE Debut IPO Via $2.4B SPAC Deal
- Heartflow Holding Inc (NYSE: HFLO) aims to bring its noninvasive, artificial intelligence (AI)-based test for coronary heart disease to more doctors and patients via a SPAC merger with Longview Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: LGV).
- Once the deal, valued at an enterprise value of about $2.4 billion, is complete, the resulting public company will operate under HeartFlow's banner with the NYSE ticker HFLO.
- The company offers a test that uses artificial intelligence to build an individualized map of each patient's cardiovascular anatomy and function to diagnose coronary artery disease.
- The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, pending customary conditions and SEC approval.
- Longview II is backed by Glenview Capital Management, which previously merged its elder Longview Acquisition Corp with the portable ultrasound maker Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) in a $1.5 billion SPAC deal completed earlier this year.
- The solution allows cardiologists to determine the severity of a coronary blockage without requiring an invasive cardiac catheterization.
- Price Action: LGV shares are trading higher by 0.41% $9.90 in the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Financing Offerings Small Cap IPOs General