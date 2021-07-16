Evercore Initiates Coverage On AvePoint With Outperform Rating, Sees 53% Upside
- Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne initiated coverage of AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT) with an Outperform rating and $15 price target implying a 52.91% upside.
- AvePoint offers a suite of value-added SaaS solutions that help customers migrate, manage, and protect their Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) SharePoint and Microsoft 365 data.
- He sees the Microsoft Gold Certified Partner with about 7 million global users increasing its penetration of the growing M365 user base as it rides the Microsoft cloud tsunami to deliver over 25% CAGR over 2021-25.
- Last week, AvePoint CEO TJ Jiang spoke about Microsoft Partnership, SaaS, earnings in an exclusive interview on Benzinga's 'SPACs Attack' show.
- Price action: AVPT shares traded higher by 3.71% at $9.77 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for AVPT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Evercore ISI Group
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
