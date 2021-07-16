 Skip to main content

Evercore Initiates Coverage On AvePoint With Outperform Rating, Sees 53% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 1:01pm   Comments
  • Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne initiated coverage of AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT) with an Outperform rating and $15 price target implying a 52.91% upside.
  • AvePoint offers a suite of value-added SaaS solutions that help customers migrate, manage, and protect their Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) SharePoint and Microsoft 365 data. 
  • He sees the Microsoft Gold Certified Partner with about 7 million global users increasing its penetration of the growing M365 user base as it rides the Microsoft cloud tsunami to deliver over 25% CAGR over 2021-25.
  • Last week, AvePoint CEO TJ Jiang spoke about Microsoft Partnership, SaaS, earnings in an exclusive interview on Benzinga's 'SPACs Attack' show.
  • Price action: AVPT shares traded higher by 3.71% at $9.77 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for AVPT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AVPT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

