Hollywood Producer Arrested For Running 'Extensive' Prostitution Ring

A Hollywood producer was arrested on charges of using his film company as a front while earning his fortune by running “an extensive and far-reaching” prostitution ring.

The Real World: According to an indictment handed down by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Dillon Jordan operated a prostitution business from around 2010 through 2017, with a nationwide client base. His operations also spanned the Atlantic via coordination with a U.K.-based madam for sharing and referring customers and prostitutes.

The indictment charged that Jordan hid his financial transactions from his prostitution activities through a movie production operation and an event planning agency that served as front companies.

Jordan, who also goes by three aliases, was arrested Thursday in California’s San Bernardino County and is being charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Mann Act, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison; one count of enticement, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; one count of use of interstate commerce to promote unlawful activity, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison; and one count of money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The Reel World: Over the past few years, Jordan's PaperChase Films produced a number of well-received independent features with prominent stars.

Among Jordan’s most notable films are “The Kindergarten Teacher” (2018) starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, which won the Directing Award for Sara Colangelo at the Sundance Film Festival; the Western “The Kid” (2019) starring Ethan Hawke and Chris Pratt; and the faith-based drama “One Nation Under God” (2020) starring Kevin Sorbo.

Photo: BMN Network / Flickr Creative Commons.