Ault Global Creates Ault Global Real Estate Equities To Invest In Commercial Real Estate

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Ault Global Creates Ault Global Real Estate Equities To Invest In Commercial Real Estate
  • Ault Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPWformed Ault Global Real Estate Equities, a Nevada corporation (AGREE), to invest in commercial real estate.
  • AGREE would target the middle-market segment in the United States and has appointed Christopher K. Wu as its Chief Executive Officer to lead this strategy.
  • “We believe there are attractive assets in commercial real estate in the United States that would benefit from capital investment and repositioning, and we believe Chris Wu, given his experience in the commercial real estate sector, will provide strong leadership to drive investments that meet our criteria,” stated Milton “Todd” Ault, Executive Chairman of Ault Global.
  • Price Action: DPW shares traded higher by 1.32% at $2.28 premarket on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Real Estate

