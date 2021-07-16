Mizuho Raises Price Target On Microsoft, Reiterates Buy Rating
- Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the price target on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) to $310 from $285, implying a 10.3% upside, and reiterated a Buy rating.
- The economic recovery continues to take hold, and recent software channel checks were very healthy overall, Moskowitz stated.
- Companies that enable digitization are still leading the way, but many legacy and on-premise technologies continue to normalize, he added.
- Additionally, his cybersecurity checks were notably strong this quarter.
- Price action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.21% at $281.61 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for MSFT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jun 2021
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jun 2021
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
