Mizuho Raises Price Target On Microsoft, Reiterates Buy Rating
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 8:07am   Comments
  • Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the price target on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) to $310 from $285, implying a 10.3% upside, and reiterated a Buy rating.
  • The economic recovery continues to take hold, and recent software channel checks were very healthy overall, Moskowitz stated. 
  • Companies that enable digitization are still leading the way, but many legacy and on-premise technologies continue to normalize, he added.
  • Additionally, his cybersecurity checks were notably strong this quarter.
  • Price action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.21% at $281.61 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Jun 2021JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Jun 2021WedbushMaintainsOutperform

