Granite Bags $28M Interchange Access Ramp Project
- Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE: GVA) has secured a $28 million contract from the Washington State Department of Transportation to construct the 148th Ave. NE Interchange Access Ramp in downtown Redmond, Washington.
- The company will include the contract in its Q2 committed and awarded projects.
- The scope of work consists of constructing a ramp with a 125-foot long cut and cover precast tunnel. The project will also include pedestrian improvements in new sidewalks and ramps on 148th Ave. and the new arterials.
- The project will start in September 2021 and be completed in November of 2022.
- Price Action: GVA shares closed lower by 0.53% at $38.26 on Thursday.
