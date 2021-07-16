 Skip to main content

Granite Bags $28M Interchange Access Ramp Project

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 8:58am   Comments
  • Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE: GVA) has secured a $28 million contract from the Washington State Department of Transportation to construct the 148th Ave. NE Interchange Access Ramp in downtown Redmond, Washington.
  • The company will include the contract in its Q2 committed and awarded projects.
  • The scope of work consists of constructing a ramp with a 125-foot long cut and cover precast tunnel. The project will also include pedestrian improvements in new sidewalks and ramps on 148th Ave. and the new arterials.
  • The project will start in September 2021 and be completed in November of 2022.
  • Price Action: GVA shares closed lower by 0.53% at $38.26 on Thursday.

