Elgato Launches Facecam For Content Creators
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 8:12am   Comments
  • Elgato, along with parent company Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR), launched Facecam, a webcam tailor-made for professional content.
  • Facecam captures video in true Full HD 1080p60 through an all-glass studio-quality Elgato Prime lens.
  • Facecam has Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) Starvis image sensor that excels in indoor lighting conditions and an optimized fixed focus.
  • Elgato also launched new gears Wave XLR, an XLR to USB Type-C microphone interface and digital audio mixer; Stream Deck, now with interchangeable faceplates, a detachable USB Type-C cable, and a beautiful new stand; and Wave Mic Arm plus Wave Mic Arm LP, two fully adjustable boom arms for optimal desktop microphone positioning.
  • Price action: CRSR shares traded higher by 1.59% at $30.75 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

News Tech

