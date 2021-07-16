Elgato Launches Facecam For Content Creators
- Elgato, along with parent company Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR), launched Facecam, a webcam tailor-made for professional content.
- Facecam captures video in true Full HD 1080p60 through an all-glass studio-quality Elgato Prime lens.
- Facecam has Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) Starvis image sensor that excels in indoor lighting conditions and an optimized fixed focus.
- Elgato also launched new gears Wave XLR, an XLR to USB Type-C microphone interface and digital audio mixer; Stream Deck, now with interchangeable faceplates, a detachable USB Type-C cable, and a beautiful new stand; and Wave Mic Arm plus Wave Mic Arm LP, two fully adjustable boom arms for optimal desktop microphone positioning.
- Price action: CRSR shares traded higher by 1.59% at $30.75 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
