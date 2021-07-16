Truist Downgrades SciPlay To Hold; Reduced Price Target Implies 6% Upside
- Truist analyst Matthew Thornton downgraded SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $18, down from $20, implying a 6% upside.
- It follows the company's parent Scientific Games Corp's (NASDAQ: SGMS) proposal to acquire the remaining outstanding shares in a tax-free all-stock transaction.
- There is unlikely to be a meaningful upside to the transaction, Thornton stated.
- Thornton added the deal values SciPlay at just over $17 per share based on yesterday's closing prices.
- Price action: SCPL shares closed higher by 10.55% at $16.98 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for SCPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Truist Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Mar 2021
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2021
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for SCPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech Media