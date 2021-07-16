 Skip to main content

Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On iHeartMedia With A Buy, Sees, 31% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 7:13am   Comments
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Laszczyk initiated coverage of iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) with a Buy rating and $32 price target, implying a 30.7% upside. 
  • iHeartMedia appears well-positioned to shift from a legacy terrestrial radio broadcast to a digitally-driven audio-media company, Laszczyk noted. 
  • He estimates the transition to lead to stable growth in revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow.
  • Price action: IHRT shares closed lower by 2.04% at $24.49 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for IHRT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

