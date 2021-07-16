Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On iHeartMedia With A Buy, Sees, 31% Upside
- Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Laszczyk initiated coverage of iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) with a Buy rating and $32 price target, implying a 30.7% upside.
- iHeartMedia appears well-positioned to shift from a legacy terrestrial radio broadcast to a digitally-driven audio-media company, Laszczyk noted.
- He estimates the transition to lead to stable growth in revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow.
- Price action: IHRT shares closed lower by 2.04% at $24.49 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for IHRT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|May 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
