Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Live Nation Entertainment, Sees 37% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 7:11am   Comments
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Laszczyk initiated coverage of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) with a Buy rating and $110 price target, implying a 37.2% upside. 
  • Live Nation seems well-positioned for an expected surge in concert activity following the pandemic in the near term, Laszczyk stated.
  • He sees strong secular growth in the global live events industry in the long term. 
  • Laszczyk also estimates ample opportunity for Live Nation to gain market share in promotions and ticketing through organic expansion and M & M&A.
  • Price action: LYV shares traded higher by 1.24% at $80.92 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for LYV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy
May 2021Wolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
May 2021JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LYV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech Media

