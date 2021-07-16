Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Live Nation Entertainment, Sees 37% Upside
- Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Laszczyk initiated coverage of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) with a Buy rating and $110 price target, implying a 37.2% upside.
- Live Nation seems well-positioned for an expected surge in concert activity following the pandemic in the near term, Laszczyk stated.
- He sees strong secular growth in the global live events industry in the long term.
- Laszczyk also estimates ample opportunity for Live Nation to gain market share in promotions and ticketing through organic expansion and M & M&A.
- Price action: LYV shares traded higher by 1.24% at $80.92 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for LYV
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|May 2021
|Wolfe Research
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|May 2021
|Jefferies
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
