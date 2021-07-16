Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Maxar Technologies, Sees 51% Upside
- Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe initiated coverage of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR) with an Overweight rating and $50 price target, implying a 50.9% upside.
- Sharpe estimates accelerated revenue growth and improved margins as the planned WorldView Legion constellation of satellites appear online later this year.
- He expects the satellites to contribute about 10% revenue growth by 2023.
- Price action: MAXR shares closed lower by 2.79% at $33.12 on Thursday.
