 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Maxar Technologies, Sees 51% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Maxar Technologies, Sees 51% Upside
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe initiated coverage of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR) with an Overweight rating and $50 price target, implying a 50.9% upside.
  • Sharpe estimates accelerated revenue growth and improved margins as the planned WorldView Legion constellation of satellites appear online later this year. 
  • He expects the satellites to contribute about 10% revenue growth by 2023.
  • Price action: MAXR shares closed lower by 2.79% at $33.12 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for MAXR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Morgan StanleyInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jul 2021BairdInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Jun 2021B of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MAXR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MAXR)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2021
Understanding Maxar Technologies's Unusual Options Activity
Dennis Dick On Virgin Galactic's Stock: 'What Do We Have To Look Forward To?'
Could Virgin Galactic's Successful Mission Help These 2 Stocks Soar?
SPAC Wars: Virgin Galactic Vs. Blacksy, The Battle For Space
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AOSRosenblattMaintains88.0
AZNSVB LeerinkMaintains63.0
CTASCredit SuisseMaintains375.0
CTASBairdUpgrades425.0
DHRBenchmarkInitiates Coverage On330.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com