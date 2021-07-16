 Skip to main content

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 4:52am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGHT) shares jumped 39.6% to settle at $33.50 on Thursday as the company priced its IPO at $24 per share.
  • Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares surged 38% to close at $1.49 on Thursday after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 197% year-on-year to $8.3 million, above the analyst consensus of $7.7 million.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) shares surged 28.5% to close at $3.83 on Thursday.
  • Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) shares climbed 28.5% to close at $3.20. Verb Technology shares gained 12% on Wednesday after the company, and SHOP.COM, announced they partnered to launch SHOP LIVE, a customized, interactive and live-streaming channel.
  • GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) gained 26.6% to settle at $19.95 as the company agreed to be acquired by London-based Learning Technologies Group in a $394 million transaction.
  • Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) rose 20.7% to settle at $6.88. Quantum Computing listed its shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market®.
  • American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE: ARL) gained 16.2% to close at $13.62.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) surged 15.4% to close at $27.70.
  • FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB) jumped 15.2% to close at $20.05. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS) and FVCBankcorp announced plans to combine in an all-stock merger of equals.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) gained 15.1% to settle at $4.05.
  • EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) surged 14.2% to close at $12.08 after GM named the company as a preferred provider for Ultium Charge 360 fleet service.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) rose 13.5% to close at $3.20. Nine Energy Service is scheduled to host its Q2 earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) shares jumped 11.8% to settle at $5.50 after jumping around 8% on Wednesday.
  • Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) gained 11.1% to close at $24.45.
  • Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) surged 11% to settle at $6.66. Scienjoy recently reported a strategic partnership to create NFTs and livestreams for young artists around the world.
  • Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) climbed 11% to close at $3.13.
  • SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) jumped 10.6% to close at $16.98. Scientific Games Corp submitted a proposal to its board to acquire the remaining 19% equity interest in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL) in an all-stock transaction.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) surged 10% to settle at $8.89.
  • Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) fell 8.9% to close at $9.92.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 7.7% to close at $36.00 after dropping 15% on Wednesday.
  • Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) gained 7% to close at $6.39. Arlo Technologies is expected to report Q2 earnings on August 4.
  • Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBG) jumped 6.3% to close at $8.84. Sandbridge Acquisition’s stockholders approved business combination with Owlet.

 

Losers

  • IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) shares fell 28.9% to close at $1.48 o Thursday after the company priced its previously-announced underwritten public offering of 14.3 million shares at $1.75 per Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately $25 million.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) dipped 27.1% to close at $9.97 after the company issued Q2 2021 revenue guidance of $6.1 million, versus $7.3 million year over year. Marin Software entered into equity distribution agreement with JMP Securities for offering of up to $40 million.
  • voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) dipped 26.1% to close at $8.87 as the company reported a proposed offering of €1,770,175 ordinary shares.
  • Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) fell 25.6% to settle at $11.90 as the company priced its IPO at $16 a share.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares dipped 24.7% to close at $1.77 on Thursday after the company announced it entered into an agreement for a registered direct offering of roughly $3.96 millionClass A common shares.
  • Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ: SMID) declined 24.3% to close at $19.29.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) fell 23.6% to close at $5.64 after surging over 30% on Wednesday.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 21.5% to close at $9.34 after the company reported pricing of $45 million public offering of common stock.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) fell 20.1% to close at $3.43. GBS was recently awarded a $4.7 million Australian Federal Government scientific grant to manufacture biosensor technology.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) dropped 17.5% to settle at $3.30 amid overall market weakness.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) fell 17.1% to close at $6.37 as the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) dropped 15.8% to close at $8.70 amid overall market weakness.
  • Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) fell 15.7% to settle at $18.54.
  • SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) dipped 15.6% to close at $11.14 after jumping around 38% on Wednesday. The company recently regained Nasdaq compliance.
  • Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) fell 15.4% to settle at $5.21.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) tumbled 15% to close at $82.43.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 14.4% to settle at $10.13 on below-average volume.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) dipped 14.2% to close at $10.31.
  • Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) fell 13.7% to close at $19.43. HC Wainwright & Co. recently initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics with a Buy rating.
  • Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) fell 13.5% to settle at $2.50 after jumping over 10% on Wednesday.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dipped 13.2% to close at $15.98. HyreCar, last month, reported the retirement of its CFO.
  • Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) fell 13% to close at $57.23 after the company reported topline results with tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor GLPG3667 in a Phase 1b study in psoriasis patients.
  • U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) fell 12.9% to close at $4.39 after surging over 20% on Wednesday.
  • Enovix Corp. (NASDAQ: ENVX) tumbled 12.9% to settle at $17.73. Enovix was awarded contract to demonstrate advanced 3D silicon lithium-ion batteries for U.S. Army.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) dropped 12.6% to close at $3.13. 22nd Century Group added strategic partnerships with Sawatch Agriculture and Folium Botanical for 'next-generation commercial hemp/cannabis plant breeding and commercial scale-up.'
  • Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) dipped 12.3% to close at $2.00. Bit Brother recently plans to acquire 51% of Angelo's Pizza 1697 Inc, 1279 1st Avenue LLC, and 60th Street Restaurant Corporation (collectively called Angelo's Pizza), for $12.5 million in cash and stock.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) fell 11.1% to close at $7.14.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ: GRUB) dropped 10% to settle at $15.78. Just Eat Takeaway said overall orders surged 51% during the first half of 2021.
  • Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) dipped 9.9% to settle at $226.09. Coupa Software highlighted achievement of 100 issued and pending US patents.
  • Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) fell 9.5% to close at $376.20.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) fell 9.2 to settle at $2.270. Barnwell Industries recently disclosed its Barnwell Of Canada unit entered a deal to sell its oil properties in the Spirit River area of Alberta, Canada.
  • MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) fell 6.2 to settle at $17.00. MorphoSys reported the successful completion of its earlier announced cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

