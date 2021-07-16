 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 4:13am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
  • Data on retail sales for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect retail sales dropping 0.4% in June following a 1.3% decline in the previous month.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on business inventories for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Business inventories are expected to increase 0.4% in May following April's 0.2% decline.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment saw an improvement for June and analysts expect the sentiment index rising further to 87.0 in July from 85.5 in June.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury International Capital report for May is scheduled for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com