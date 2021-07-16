Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on retail sales for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect retail sales dropping 0.4% in June following a 1.3% decline in the previous month.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on business inventories for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Business inventories are expected to increase 0.4% in May following April's 0.2% decline.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment saw an improvement for June and analysts expect the sentiment index rising further to 87.0 in July from 85.5 in June.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for May is scheduled for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.
