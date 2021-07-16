 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Mulls Shipping Vehicles Without Chips To Dealers To Keep Plants Running: Report

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 2:08am   Comments
Share:
Ford Mulls Shipping Vehicles Without Chips To Dealers To Keep Plants Running: Report

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is exploring shipping vehicles sans chips to dealers as it looks to mitigate the inventory pileup of unfinished vehicles and keep the manufacturing plants running, Automotive News reported on Thursday.

What Happened: The strategy will help Ford save time and quickly deliver the vehicles to customers once the key missing chips are back in supply.

Only dealers who agree to receive the unfinished vehicles would get shipments and service technicians would be trained on how to install the chips, the report noted.

Ford had in April warned that the global semiconductor chip shortage would cost it about $2.5 billion and about 1.1 million units of lost production in 2021.

See Also: Chip Shortage Prolongs Ford Production Halt At 5 North American Factories

Why It Matters: The lingering semiconductor chip shortage has forced automakers across the world, from General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) to Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY), and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to halt or slow production and rush to make their most profitable models first. 

The U.S. new vehicle inventory at dealerships was just about 1.5 million units in June, a month when dealers typically stock 3.5 million to 4 million vehicles to support the summer selling season, as per automotive research firm J.D. Power. 

See Also: US Automakers — Ford, GM — Stare At Lowest Inventory In 12 Years But Here's Why They Could Still See Major Jump In Q2 Sales

While dealers have fewer vehicles, and customers have fewer options, they have to pay more — and record transaction prices are in turn bringing in more profit for automakers and dealers.

U.S. customers waiting to buy new vehicles have been facing extended delivery lead times, stretching up to six months in some cases due to semiconductor shortages.

As per industry estimates, the average delivery time for Ford’s popular and U.S. best-selling pickup truck F-150 is about four to six months now. The average delivery time is between a month and a half during normal times.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 1.725 lower at $14.01 on Thursday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

Why Investors Shouldn't Sell General Motors Stock
Understanding Ford Motor's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Ford Motor's Unusual Options Activity
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Ford Stock Forms Bullish Pattern In Consolidation: A Technical Analysis
Platinum Group Metals Wins Critical Patent For Lithium-Sulphur Battery Tech
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: automakers chips semiconductorsNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com