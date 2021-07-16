 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Says It's Possible Cybertruck Will 'Flop' Because It's 'So Unlike Anything Else'

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 1:05am   Comments
Elon Musk Says It's Possible Cybertruck Will 'Flop' Because It's 'So Unlike Anything Else'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk admitted Thursday his company’s forthcoming Cybertruck could “flop” because the vehicle was “so unlike anything else.”

What Happened: Musk added that he does not care if the Cybertruck will flop as he loves the pickup truck’s design, which is a departure from conventional pickup designs.

The Tesla CEO made the comments on Twitter in response to an op-ed titled, "Tesla’s Cybertruck Will Be Company’s First Flop," which noted that the vehicle may not sell well.

Further, Musk said that the Cybertruck’s production design is “almost exactly” the same as it was first unveiled and the vehicle would not have door handles.

See Also: Tesla Rumored To Have Struck $400M Camera Deal With Samsung For Cybertruck

Why It Matters: Tesla plans to launch the Cybertruck by the end of 2021. The highly anticipated vehicle was first unveiled in November 2019 and its base model is priced at $39,900.

The electric pickup will be powered by Tesla’s in-house 4680 batteries and is expected to contribute about 5% of Tesla’s total sales volume a year from its launch.

Price Action: Tesla’s shares closed 0.4% lower in Thursday’s regular trading session at $650.60 and further declined 0.2% in the after-hours session to $649.08.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Cybertruck electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Retail Sales Tech

