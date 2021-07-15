 Skip to main content

Pratt & Whitney Advances Sustainable Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Technology

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) division Pratt & Whitney (P&WC) plans to advance its hybrid-electric propulsion technology and flight demonstrator program as part of a $163M CAD investment, supported by the governments of Canada and Quebec.
  • The new hybrid-electric propulsion technology drives significant improvements in aircraft efficiency by optimizing performance across the different phases of flight.
  • P&WC is working with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited to integrate this hybrid-electric technology into a De Havilland Canada Dash 8-100 flight demonstrator.
  • P&WC to target ground testing in 2022, leading to flight testing of the Dash 8-100 demonstrator in 2024.
  • As part of Canada's green recovery plan, the Government of Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund is backing the technology demonstrator.
  • Price action: RTX shares traded higher by 0.14% at $85.03 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs CanadaNews

