 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ballard Bags Order From Siemens Mobility For Fuel Cell Modules

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 3:31pm   Comments
Share:
Ballard Bags Order From Siemens Mobility For Fuel Cell Modules
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDPhas received a purchase order for two of its 200-kilowatt fuel cell modules from Siemens AG's (OTC: SIEGYSiemens Mobility GmbH.
  • The fuel cell modules will power a 2-car Mireo Plus H passenger train through a trial operation in Bavaria, Germany.
  • Ballard plans to deliver the modules ordered by Siemens for the trial operation in Bavaria in 2022.
  • The Mireo Plus H platform is a modular commuter train designed to operate on non-electrified rail lines at speeds up to 160 kilometers per hour over a range of up to 800 kilometers. Ballard fuel cell modules are mounted on the train's roof and work in conjunction with batteries installed beneath the floor.
  • The Mireo Plus H will be presented to the public in the spring of 2022, with test runs in Bavaria planned for 2023 before it officially enters passenger service in 2024.
  • Price action: BLDP shares traded lower by 2.55% at $15.06, while SIEGY was down 3.02% at $76.76 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLDP)

Worksport's Plan To Launch New Company Leaked: Here's What We Could Expect
Analyzing Ballard Power Systems's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com