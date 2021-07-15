Ballard Bags Order From Siemens Mobility For Fuel Cell Modules
- Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) has received a purchase order for two of its 200-kilowatt fuel cell modules from Siemens AG's (OTC: SIEGY) Siemens Mobility GmbH.
- The fuel cell modules will power a 2-car Mireo Plus H passenger train through a trial operation in Bavaria, Germany.
- Ballard plans to deliver the modules ordered by Siemens for the trial operation in Bavaria in 2022.
- The Mireo Plus H platform is a modular commuter train designed to operate on non-electrified rail lines at speeds up to 160 kilometers per hour over a range of up to 800 kilometers. Ballard fuel cell modules are mounted on the train's roof and work in conjunction with batteries installed beneath the floor.
- The Mireo Plus H will be presented to the public in the spring of 2022, with test runs in Bavaria planned for 2023 before it officially enters passenger service in 2024.
- Price action: BLDP shares traded lower by 2.55% at $15.06, while SIEGY was down 3.02% at $76.76 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.