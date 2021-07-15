 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

World Series Of Poker Officially Opens Live Online In Pennsylvania

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 2:59pm   Comments
Share:
World Series Of Poker Officially Opens Live Online In Pennsylvania
  • The World Series of Poker, sponsored by Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR), is available live online in Pennsylvania after a field trial and approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
  • This approval means WSOP.com is now available to players in the Keystone State for the first time.
  • The platform launches with special sign-up promotions, newly announced bracelet events, and weekly tournaments for Pennsylvania players. A variety of special events and tournaments are being offered daily throughout the summer.
  • "We are thrilled to be opening up WSOP.com to the state of Pennsylvania," said Ty Stewart, SVP of the World Series of Poker at Caesars Entertainment.
  • Price action: CZR shares are trading lower by 1.26% at $93.33 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CZR)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Analyzing Caesars Entertainment's Unusual Options Activity
Caesars Palace Launches Multimillion-Dollar Renovations To Las Vegas Property
July 4 Weekend Room Rates In Las Vegas Now 50% Above Pre-Pandemic Levels
Caesars Sportsbook Announces College Football Win Totals For 2021: 2 Non-Power 5 Teams Projected Over 10?
The Public Is Loving Phil Mickelson Ahead Of US Open: Sportsbooks Facing Over $1M Liability
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com