EVgo Stock Soars After GM Selects As Preferred Provider For EV Fleets

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 1:45pm   Comments
EVgo Stock Soars After GM Selects As Preferred Provider For EV Fleets
  • EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has been chosen by General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) as a preferred provider for Ultium Charge 360 fleet service.
  • EVgo will deploy new charging and infrastructure solutions for GM fleet and BrightDrop customers.
  • These customers can also receive program discounts at EVgo's network of more than 800 public fast-charging locations.
  • GM's Ultium Charge 360 fleet service will support EV fleet electrification for rideshare, delivery, municipal, autonomous, government, and other market segments.
  • In July 2020, GM and EVgo announced plans to accelerate EV adoption by adding more than 2,700 fast chargers through 2025.
  • Price action: EVGO shares are trading higher by 13.6% at $12.018, while GM was down 2.07% at $56.79 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews

