EVgo Stock Soars After GM Selects As Preferred Provider For EV Fleets
- EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has been chosen by General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) as a preferred provider for Ultium Charge 360 fleet service.
- EVgo will deploy new charging and infrastructure solutions for GM fleet and BrightDrop customers.
- These customers can also receive program discounts at EVgo's network of more than 800 public fast-charging locations.
- GM's Ultium Charge 360 fleet service will support EV fleet electrification for rideshare, delivery, municipal, autonomous, government, and other market segments.
- In July 2020, GM and EVgo announced plans to accelerate EV adoption by adding more than 2,700 fast chargers through 2025.
- Price action: EVGO shares are trading higher by 13.6% at $12.018, while GM was down 2.07% at $56.79 on the last check Thursday.
