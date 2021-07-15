 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boston Beer Partners With Beam Suntory To Extend Brands

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 1:59pm   Comments
Share:
Boston Beer Partners With Beam Suntory To Extend Brands
  • Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) and Beam Suntory Inc have entered a long-term, strategic partnership to extend select brands into some of the fastest-growing beverage alcohol segments.
  • The companies plan to launch products that bring the Sauza tequila brand further into ready-to-drink beverages (RTDs) and Truly Hard Seltzer into bottled spirits through the partnership.
  • Boston Beer and Beam Suntory expect the availability of first new products from this partnership for consumer retail channels in the U.S. by mid-2022.
  • "Our industry is rapidly evolving, and consumers are looking for new and exciting options that suit a wide variety of occasions, and we couldn't be happier to have found the perfect partner to extend our brands into the spirits category," said Boston Beer CEO Dave Burwick.
  • Price action: SAM shares are trading higher by 0.81% at $927.03 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAM)

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Boston Beer Co
Why Credit Suisse Is Bullish On Boston Beer Company
Where Boston Beer Co Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 7, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Watch Out Truly, Pepsi Could Be Launching A Hard Seltzer Soon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com