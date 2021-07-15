 Skip to main content

WynnBET Enters Multi-Year Sponsorship With The Detroit Lions

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 1:27pm   Comments
  • WynnBET, the mobile sports betting app from Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN), announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Detroit Lions.
  •  The Lions will designate WynnBET as an official sportsbook and gaming partner of the team.
  • Detroit Lions will also house the "WynnBET Sports Bar at Ford Field."
  • WynnBET will have visibility on the Lions' mobile app, social media accounts, preseason TV broadcast, regular-season pregame TV programming, and in-game radio broadcasts.
  • WynnBET will be the presenting sponsor of a 'Free To Play' game on the Lions' mobile app.
  • Price action: WYNN shares are trading lower by 2.52% at $107.97 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

