voxeljet Shares Fall As It Seeks To Raise €1.8M Via Secondary Equity Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 1:00pm   Comments

  • Industrial 3D printing system company voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJETproposed to raise €1.77 million via a secondary equity offering.
  • It will utilize the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes.
  • The company will issue new shares with dividend entitlements beginning for FY21.
  • A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is the sole placement agent for the offering.
  • The stock has gained 23% year-to-date.
  • Price action: VJET shares traded lower by 23.3% at $9.21 on the last check Thursday.

