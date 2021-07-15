voxeljet Shares Fall As It Seeks To Raise €1.8M Via Secondary Equity Offering
- Industrial 3D printing system company voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) proposed to raise €1.77 million via a secondary equity offering.
- It will utilize the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes.
- The company will issue new shares with dividend entitlements beginning for FY21.
- A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is the sole placement agent for the offering.
- The stock has gained 23% year-to-date.
- Price action: VJET shares traded lower by 23.3% at $9.21 on the last check Thursday.
