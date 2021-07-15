 Skip to main content

Unique Logistics Renews, Expands Partnership With CarParts.Com

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 2:11pm   Comments
  • Unique Logistics International Inc (OTC: UNQL) has renewed and expanded its existing partnership with CarParts.com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS).
  • Unique Logistics will continue to provide ocean freight services for CarParts.com, Inc. between Taiwan, China, India, and the Philippines to the United States for the current Transpacific shipping season through Spring of 2022.
  • "We are pleased to be expanding our relationship with CarParts.com, a fast-growing online aftermarket parts retailer," said Unique Chief Executive Officer Sunandan Ray.
  • Price action: PRTS shares traded lower by 3.16% at $17.16, while UNQL was down 4.85% at $0.0638 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap

