Citi Upgrades AMD To Neutral, Increased Price Target Implies 8.5% Upside
- Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely upgraded Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $95, up from $17, implying an 8.5% upside.
- Danely's channel checks suggested that AMD share gains were finally accelerating in the server market, especially at hyper-scale companies like Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN), Amazon Web Services, and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google.
- He expects the momentum to continue.
- Danely also sees a possible contraction in Intel Corp's (NASDAQ: INTC) gross margins to the '40s, akin to AMD's last product cycle.
- He raised estimates on AMD and recommended a pair trade of overweight AMD and underweight Intel.
- Price action: AMD shares traded lower by 1.94% at $87.32 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for AMD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Citigroup
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
|May 2021
|Benchmark
|Assumes
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for AMD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
