Citi Upgrades AMD To Neutral, Increased Price Target Implies 8.5% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
  • Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely upgraded Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $95, up from $17, implying an 8.5% upside. 
  • Danely's channel checks suggested that AMD share gains were finally accelerating in the server market, especially at hyper-scale companies like Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN), Amazon Web Services, and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google. 
  • He expects the momentum to continue.
  • Danely also sees a possible contraction in Intel Corp's (NASDAQ: INTC) gross margins to the '40s, akin to AMD's last product cycle. 
  • He raised estimates on AMD and recommended a pair trade of overweight AMD and underweight Intel.
  • Price action: AMD shares traded lower by 1.94% at $87.32 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for AMD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021CitigroupUpgradesSellNeutral
May 2021BenchmarkAssumesBuy
Apr 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TPICSeaport GlobalInitiates Coverage On67.0
SNPSWestPark CapitalInitiates Coverage On340.0
BTTRDA DavidsonInitiates Coverage On9.0
AMDCitigroupUpgrades95.0
ZH86 ResearchInitiates Coverage On14.0
