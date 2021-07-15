 Skip to main content

Belden Raises €300M Via Private Offering Of 3.375% Senior Subordinated Notes

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 11:09am   Comments
  • Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) has priced the private offering of €300 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.375% senior subordinated notes due 2031 at an issue price of 100% of their principal amount.
  • Net proceeds from the notes offering along with cash on hand will be used to fund the redemption in full of its 2.875% senior subordinated notes due 2025. 
  • The company expects the redemption date for the 2025 Notes to be on or about September 15, 2021.
  • The company expects the offering to close on July 28, 2021.
  • Price action: BDC shares traded lower by 1.33 % at $47.65 on the last check Thursday.

