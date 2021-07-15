 Skip to main content

Parsons Secures A $2.2B Missile Defense Agency Contract

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 9:49am   Comments
  • Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) has been awarded a seven-year contract valued up to ~$2.24 billion by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) for Technical, Engineering, Advisory, and Management Support (TEAMS)–Next Systems Engineering.
  • The company will provide engineering, analysis, and management support to develop integrated and layered missile defense systems.
  • The contract has a three-year base with two two-year options.
  • Price Action: PSN shares are trading higher by 0.37% at $40.20 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

Briefs Missile Defense Agency

