Bridgeline Shares Surge After Management Company Selects Its Hawksearch Digital Site-Search Platform
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 9:20am   Comments
  • A global management company has selected Bridgeline Digital Inc's (NASDAQ: BLIN) site search and recommendation platform Hawksearch to improve its digital experience.
  • The financial terms of the arrangement remain undisclosed.
  • The management company combines the best pipe, valve, and fitting product distributors for the global oil and gas industry.
  • Hawksearch will give the management company's visitors the ability to filter stock status in each brick-and-mortar store, filter data on all items, and auto-complete customization to streamline the online experience.
  • Price action: BLIN shares traded higher by 11.1% at $6.83 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

