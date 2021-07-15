Bridgeline Shares Surge After Management Company Selects Its Hawksearch Digital Site-Search Platform
- A global management company has selected Bridgeline Digital Inc's (NASDAQ: BLIN) site search and recommendation platform Hawksearch to improve its digital experience.
- The financial terms of the arrangement remain undisclosed.
- The management company combines the best pipe, valve, and fitting product distributors for the global oil and gas industry.
- Hawksearch will give the management company's visitors the ability to filter stock status in each brick-and-mortar store, filter data on all items, and auto-complete customization to streamline the online experience.
- Price action: BLIN shares traded higher by 11.1% at $6.83 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
