Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 5:16am   Comments
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are expected to decline to 368,000 for the July 10 week from 373,000 in the previous week.
  • The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is likely to drop to 28.5 in July from previous reading of 30.7.
  • The Empire State manufacturing index for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Empire State index might increase to 18.3 in July from 17.4 in June.
  • Data on import and export prices for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Import prices are projected to increase a monthly 1.2% in June following May's higher-than-expected growth of 1.1%. Analysts expect export prices rising 1.3% following a 2.2% surge in May.
  • Data on industrial production for June will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect industrial production rising 0.7% in June following 0.8% increase in May.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 9:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

