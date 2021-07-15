 Skip to main content

Facebook, Instagram To Pay Content Creators $1B Through 2022 Amid Rising Competition From TikTok, YouTube

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 2:50am   Comments
Facebook, Instagram To Pay Content Creators $1B Through 2022 Amid Rising Competition From TikTok, YouTube

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) said on Wednesday it will spend $1 billion on social media creators by the end of 2022.

What Happened: The investments will include funds to produce content besides payouts and awards for creators who pass a certain milestone and will also be applicable for users on Instagram. 

Facebook will launch The Reels Summer bonus on Instagram, a program that will pay creators for creating great Reels content on the photo-based app. 

See Also: Facebook's Substack Rival Service Bulletin Is Now Live: What You Need To Know

Why It Matters: The Menlo Park, California-based giant is facing intense competition, especially from the China-based TikTok, the first non-Facebook social media app to have surpassed the 3 billion downloads milestone globally, as per SensorTower.

Facebook, which also owns WhatsApp, had earlier this year in an earnings call told investors Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is turning out to be one of the biggest competitors. 

Besides TikTok, Alphabet Inc-owned (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube and Apple, Facebook is seeing intense competition from Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP)-owned Snap, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT)-owned LinkedIn and now audio-based startup Clubhouse. 
Earlier this month, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri had in a Twitter post said it is trying out a host of new features, suggesting that the big changes were in response to TikTok’s burgeoning popularity and YouTube’s spread'

Price Action: Facebook shares closed 1.27% lower at $347.63 on Wednesday.

Read Next: Clubhouse Users Can Now Send Direct Messages With New Feature 'Backchannel

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

