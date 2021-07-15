Clubhouse Users Can Now Send Direct Messages With New Feature 'Backchannel'

The audio-based social media startup Clubhouse on Wednesday officially revealed its direct messaging feature called “Backchannel,” adding a new dimension to its voice-only network.

What Happened: Backchannel will allow users to send direct messages to each other or in a group, in a text only format.

In a LIVE room, speakers can accept text-based questions and listeners can now submit questions, even if they are not able to come up on stage.

After we unintentionally leaked their feature 5 times, here's our beloved engineering team introducing the new Clubhouse Backchannel

Clubhouse claims it had accidentally leaked the direct messaging feature to a select group of users last month. The San Francisco-based startup said it is working on more features.

Why It Matters: Clubhouse, a little-more-than-a-year-old buzzy app, has stirred rival social media companies such as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Microsoft Corp-owned (NASDAQ: MSFT) LinkedIn, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to build their own versions of audio social media apps.

The startup shot to prominence after securing endorsements and appearances from celebrities such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Facebook's Mark Zuckerburg.

Clubhouse surpassed the 10 million subscriber mark for iOS in February, according to data from SensorTower, an app-data research firm.

A month ago, Clubhouse said it has doubled its subscriber base to more than two million new users on the Android mobile operating system, an Alphabet Inc-owned (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), weeks after it was made available to users outside the iOS ecosystem.

